Officials have found a 57-year-old man wanted for felony escape from the Casper Reentry Center, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Roger Johnson was arrested early Thursday morning, almost one week after the search began, the statement said.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Johnson on Monday.

He checked out at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 "and told CRC staff he was going to try and gain employment," the statement said.

Johnson didn't return by 5 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by 9:15 p.m.

He was sentenced for felony possession of a controlled substance, the statement said.

The sheriff's office does not have any operational control of the Casper Reentry Center, but if crimes are committed at or from it, the legal jurisdiction falls within Natrona County, the statement said.