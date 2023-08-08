A 32-year-old Rock Springs man is facing felony charges of first-degree murder and concealing a dead body in connection with a homicide last month in Reliance, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

On July 16, a passerby found 30-year-old Colter Watsabaugh north of Rock Springs, the statement said. The Teton County man's body was discovered near a dirt side-road.

Less than 24 hours later, William Thomas Brewer was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant, the statement said. He has remained in custody at the county jail on unrelated charges since that arrest.

Authorities did not disclose how Brewer became a suspect in this case.

They are "not releasing further details about Watsabaugh’s death, citing the integrity of active and ongoing investigation," the statement said.

Watsabaugh was living and working in Rock Springs prior to his death.

"If convicted, Brewer could serve life in prison, life in prison without parole or death,' the statement said.

Given Brewer's criminal history, he is also facing a sentencing enhancement for habitual offenders, the statement said.

No additional information was immediately available Tuesday.

