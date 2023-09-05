Community members are raising money for a former Teton Science Schools employee who died while summiting Gannett Peak last month.

Jason Graves, 24, had recently left his job at Teton Science Schools “to start a future with his girlfriend, Kasey,” in Grand Junction, Colorado, the GoFundMe page, organized by Laura Maxwell states.

Teton Science Schools is a nonprofit education organization, which is headquartered in Jackson Hole, according to their website. Its “mission is to inspire curiosity, engagement and leadership through transformative place-based education.”

There, Graves was “introduced to the beauty of the mountains and caught the hiking/climbing bug that would become his passion,” the page states.

He returned to Wyoming to “say goodbye to a place near his heart,” but he fell while descending from Gannett Peak on Aug. 27, the page states.

Gannet Peak is Wyoming’s highest mountain at 13,804 feet, according to the town of Pinedale’s website. It is believed “amongst mountaineers to be one of the most difficult state high-point summits in the nation.”

Graves is described as being a cautious, experienced and accomplished mountain climber, who loved the outdoors, the page states. He summited dozens of mountains including all of the Grand Tetons.

Donations will be used to set up a scholarship at the Teton Science Schools in Grave’s memory, while also helping his girlfriend with the loss, the page states.

“[H]e had recently shared with Kasey his desire to figure out a way to help financially disadvantaged youth experience the Teton Science School...” the page states.

People have already donated more than $30,000 since the incident. There is a goal of $38,000.

His family intends to hold a funeral service in Jackson, but the date has not been announced yet.

