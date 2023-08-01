Two people were seriously injured Saturday after a private plane crashed in Gillette, the Federal Aviation Administration announced.
After the plane took off, it crashed and "came to a rest inverted," according to the FAA.
The pilot and a passenger were injured as a result of the crash, the statement said. The involved aircraft was a Cessna 177 Cardinal, which is described as a two-seat, all-metal, single-engine airplane designed for general utility purposes.
Although the plane took off from the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport, the crash didn't happen there, the Campbell County Commissioner's Office told the Star-Tribune.
The office was unable to provide any additional information because the crash happened outside of the airport, so it didn't fall under their jurisdiction.
It is under investigation.