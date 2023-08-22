Casper, Cheyenne and Gillette passed hate crime ordinances, as Wyoming remains one of the few states in the nation without a law against it. The town of Jackson is now looking to get one on the books, too.

On Monday, the Jackson Town Council voted unanimously to consider adding a hate crime ordinance to their municipal code, the meeting shows. Jackson has an anti-discrimination ordinance, which makes it illegal to deny someone services based on who they are. But there is no law penalizing violent acts.

Hate crimes are believed to be on the rise. Nationally, reported hate crimes increased by 11.6% in one year, the FBI reported in March. There were at least 9,065 incidents in 2021.

It is likely that more hate crimes occur than are officially reported because prosecutors often only try the crime itself, Lea Colasuonno, Jackson's town attorney, said during the council meeting. It's easier to prove the crime happened than to prove the motive.

In 2021, law enforcement agencies began reporting their own crime statistics entirely through the National Incident-Based Reporting System, the U.S. Department of Justice said. As a result, participation fell significantly.

"This may limit the reliability of hate crime statistics in states with low participation," the department said. In Wyoming, there were at least 19 hate crime incidents in 2021.

All but four states – Wyoming, South Carolina, Indiana and Arkansas – have laws specifically addressing hate crimes, the Human Rights Campaign reports.

This year, the town council identified this issue as one of their top priorities, Colasuonno said.

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, is in support of adding a local hate crime ordinance. On the state level, "we had the opportunity to pass one...but it ended up dying in the committee," he said during the meeting.

It is important that the final drafted ordinance includes a core list of characteristics, Yin said.

"For example, if someone spray paints my house saying, 'I hate people who love chunky peanut butter,'" Yin said. "I don't think that should be necessarily covered."

When drafting potential legislation, the town council voted Monday to include all of the categories or groups from Casper, Cheyenne and Gillette's ordinances. For instance, Cheyenne included "political affiliation" while the other two cities did not, Colasuonno said.

The town council agreed to expand upon those protected parties even further.

"One thing that I would note that is not on the list, that is glaring to me...pregnancy and pregnancy status," Colasuonno said.

If the ordinance passes, it will carry the maximum penalty of a fine of up to $750, jail time up to six months, or both. This is the maximum sentence allowed by state law.

As it stands, Jackson only doles out the maximum penalty for driving under the influence and contempt of court, Colasuonno said.

"I'm absolutely in favor of the maximum penalty, but I don't think it's enough," said councilman Jim Rooks.

There are many arguments in favor of enacting such legislation, said Colasuonno.

"All people in the community should be able to live without fear of being attacked or harassed because of who they are, what they look like, or whom they love," she said.

There was no scheduled date for when the ordinance will be drafted or voted on.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.