A Colorado man, who was cited four months ago for flying his aircraft too low, is now facing two federal misdemeanor charges for allegedly landing his helicopter in Grand Teton National Park.

Pilot Peter Smith, of Gunnison, Colorado, and his passenger were found eating next to the parked helicopter when rangers arrived, Grand Teton National Park announced in a statement this week.

Smith is facing two federal misdemeanor charges – “operating or using aircraft on lands or waters other than at locations designated pursuant to special regulations” and “use of aircraft shall be in accordance with regulations of the FAA," the statement said.

He is facing up to a $10,000 fine and one year in jail, if found guilty.

On the afternoon of June 24, Grand Teton National Park rangers received a report that a helicopter had illegally landed at Moran Bay on the west shore of Jackson Lake, the statement said.

When rangers arrived by boat, they allegedly found the two people "having a snack along the lake," the statement said.

In February, Smith was cited for flying a fixed-wing aircraft below the minimum safe altitude in the Curecanti National Recreation Area in Colorado, the statement said. He paid a $530 fine set by a federal judge in that case.

He is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Jackson in August.