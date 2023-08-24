Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Wednesday in Burns, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office announced.

Tyler Hills was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, a statement on Facebook said.

The victim has not been identified.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, the statement said. A Burns deputy and eastern rural deputy were the first to arrive on scene at the 4500 block of Teal Lane.

"They found a male who had been shot and pronounced dead by Fire District 6 at the scene," the statement reads.

Deputies broadcasted a description of Hill, who fled the scene, according to the statement.

The Pine Bluffs Police Department later located Hill and took him into custody with the assistance of deputies, the statement said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

"We believe all parties involved are in custody, and there is no danger to the community," the statement said.

