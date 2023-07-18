The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a 30-year-old Teton County man's body was discovered near a dirt side-road Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

A passerby found Colter Wesley Watsabaugh north of Rock Springs in Reliance, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Watsabaugh was living and working in Rock Springs prior to his death, the statement said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

A suspect, who authorities believe was involved in Watsabaugh's death, has been taken into custody, the statement said.

Detectives are withholding the suspect's identity, "citing the integrity of an active and ongoing investigation and pending formal charges," the statement said.

Although a suspect is already in custody, the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle possibly related to the investigation, the statement said.

The car is described as a black 2004 Honda Pilot with Wyoming license plates “4-44200.” It is possible the SUV's license plates have been removed, and the vehicle may be abandoned in an outlying are of the county, the statement said.

"We have every reason to believe this was an isolated incident, the suspect is currently in custody, and we have no further reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to the public," sheriff's office spokesperson Jason Mower said in the statement.

If a member of the public finds the SUV, Mower cautioned against tampering with the vehicle, the statement said. Anyone with information about the car or the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office detective division at (307) 922-5340.

Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation unfolds, the statement said.

