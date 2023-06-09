A 54-year-old woman died Thursday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington while serving a four-to-eight-year sentence.
Tana Kimber was convicted of aggravated assault and battery causing injury in Campbell County in November 2022.
Kimber was born in Minneapolis on Jan. 19, 1969.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections will conduct an autopsy to determine Kimber's cause of death, but that information will not be released to the public.
"WDOC does not release protected health information," the statement said.