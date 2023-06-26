A Wyoming inmate died Friday at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, Iowa, officials said.

Scott Bailey was housed there following "a compassionate transfer" in 2014, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Monday.

On Nov. 29, 1982, Bailey was convicted of first-degree murder by Judge McEwan in Sheridan County District Court, the statement said.

He was born in Minnesota on Dec. 4, 1960.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Bailey's death, the statement said.

No additional information will be released, as the Wyoming Department of Corrections "does not release protected health information," the statement said.