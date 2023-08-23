Two people have died since Friday in fatal commercial truck crashes in Sweetwater County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

On Monday night, Safet Zornic was driving a Freightliner commercial truck in a single-lane construction zone on Interstate 80, the statement said.

The crash happened at 6 p.m. near milepost 66 in Sweetwater County, the statement said.

Zornic failed to navigate a slight right-hand curve in the road, the statement said. The truck exited the road to the left before reentering the highway.

The 56-year-old Idaho driver overcorrected to the left, which caused the truck to trip and slide on its passenger side, the statement said.

Zornic was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The Freightliner slid into a guardrail end, and it pierced the truck, the statement said. It was a rollover crash.

Driver inattention and cell phone use are being considered as possible causes, the statement said. The weather was clear in the area, and the roads were dry.

On Friday, Loren Brisco was killed in a similar rollover crash on Interstate 80, the statement said.

The 54-year-old Michigan woman was driving a tractor-trailer combination west near milepost 89 at the time, the statement said.

The crash happened at 1:23 a.m. near Green River in Sweetwater County.

Brisco was trying to take the exit into Green River but failed to navigate the right-hand curve, the statement said.

The semi-truck continued into the burrow ditch, so she overcorrected back to the right, the statement said. This caused the truck to flip onto the driver's side.

Brisco was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed is being considered as a possible cause, the statement said.

The roads were dry, and the weather was clear in the area.

Zornic and Brisco were the 92nd and 93rd people to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 78 in 2022, 72 in 2021 and 79 in 2020.

