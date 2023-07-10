LANDER (WNE) — No spectators were injured during Lander’s Fourth of July celebration after a high-speed chase sped through town and ended in a crash on Sinks Canyon Road.

According to Lander Police Chief Scott Peters, a 911 call was received at just before 2 p.m. from a female subject who said the driver of a red sport utility vehicle was going to “crash the car,” and that he was assaulting her and holding her against her will.

Police intercepted the vehicle on Highway 789, and when the driver failed to pull over, a high-speed pursuit began.

The chase reached speeds of 100 mph through town.

“Due to the violence involved with the complainant, Lander Police officers continued the pursuit to attempt to save the life of the passenger, driver and others,” Peters wrote of the incident.

Police attempted to funnel the pursuit away from Lander city limits, and it eventually ended on Sinks Canyon Road when the 17-year-old suspect crashed the car.

The suspect was taken into custody and treated at a local medical facility for injuries related to the crash. He was referred for possible charges of felony eluding, driving while under the influence, and reckless endangering. Drugs and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, according to Peters.