A Laramie County Sheriff's Office deputy was stabbed over the weekend while responding to a 911 hang-up call, authorities said.

On Sunday. deputies were dispatched to an apartment at 515 W. Prosser Road shortly before 3 a.m., the Laramie County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.

They arrived on scene and contacted the caller, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and did not have any emergency, the statement said.

At some point, deputies asked the caller to step outside, the statement said.

The caller then stabbed one of the deputies in the upper shoulder and attempted to flee from the scene, leading deputies on a brief foot pursuit.

Officials caught up to the caller, but he or she resisted arrest, the statement said. The individual went unconscious while resisting.

Deputies started life-saving measures by administering Narcan and CPR.

The caller and injured deputy were transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment, and both are in stable condition, the statement said.

The case has been transferred to the Cheyenne Police Department for further investigation.