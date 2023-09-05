The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public after a homeless man was beaten so badly that he later died.

Members of the public can help "aid in solving this crime," the Laramie County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

On Aug. 20, Jason Mullen was found unresponsive in Curt Gowdy State Park, the statement said. He was transported to Swedish Medical Center in Colorado due to his life-threatening injuries, where he died one week later.

It is believed Mullen was "badly beaten" at an unknown location and left at the state park, the statement said.

Officials recovered pictures of Mullen "taken on the day he was brutally attacked," the statement said.

Two of these images, with Mullen featured on the right side in both, show him wearing a "distinctive outfit" consisting of a black jacket, black pants and black shoes. The man walking alongside him has already been identified.

Mullen can also be seen walking downtown by himself in another image, the statement said.

The timeline for potential witnesses and sources of evidence spans from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, the statement said.

Anyone in the vicinity during this period, or anyone who possesses surveillance footage from this time frame is urged to come forward, the statement said. Members of the public who were with Mullen or have video of him walking by are asked to do the same.

"[Y]our assistance could be vital to the investigation," the statement said.

"If you have details or video footage that could shed light on this case," contact Detective Delcamp at 307-633-4734 or Detective Sgt. Martinez at 307-633-4763.

Members of the public will be kept confidential, and in addition, may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.