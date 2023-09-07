A Burns man allegedly shot his mother's boyfriend in the head after he wouldn't let him borrow a car, an affidavit of probable cause states.

Tyler Hill is facing a charge of second-degree murder, court filings show. He is facing up to life in prison, if found guilty.

On Aug. 23, Laramie County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a person who had been shot, the affidavit states. It was at a property on Teal Lane, where about five to six people lived in two trailer homes.

When they arrived, Ashley Bartel, 43, was found dead from "what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head," the affidavit states.

Dispatch learned from the caller that Hill had allegedly fled the scene in a red car.

A short time later, the Pine Bluffs police chief saw a matching red car on Interstate 80, the affidavit states.

Hill was allegedly pursued on several roadways until he stopped at County Road 159 and 210. He was taken into custody without incident.

He "claimed he had thrown a firearm out of the car prior to being stopped," the affidavit states. Then, he declined to answer any further questions.

The owner of the property was interviewed by authorities. Hill and Bartel both lived there.

Hill allegedly confronted Bartel, the property owner told authorities. He was demanding keys to a car from Bartel.

"The two of them argued for a short time prior to Hill saying, 'you think I'm playing?'" the property owner told authorities, according to the affidavit. "Hill then shot a round into the ground from a black semi-automatic handgun that he had."

While the property owner was inside, he heard three more gunshots, the affidavit states. He then heard one more gunshot and allegedly saw Bartel "flying" backwards onto the ground.

Hill's mother, Bartel's boyfiriend, was also interviewed. She lives on the property with them.

She told authorities she was in a verbal altercation with Bartel for about five to 10 minutes because she wanted to take Bartel's car to drive Hill to the Antelope Truck Stop, the affidavit states.

Bartel and Hill allegedly pushed each other back and forth, so Hill pointed a gun at him, the woman told authorities, according to the affidavit.

The woman told authorities she "pushed Hill's arm away, during which, the gun went off and shot Bartel in the face, near the right cheek," the affidavit states.

Hill allegedly dropped to the ground screaming, "Oh my God! Oh my God! I didn't mean to," she told authorities, the affidavit states.

She told officials she was "unaware of why Hill had shot Bartel," especially since Hill and Bartel had been friends long before she started dating Bartel, the affidavit states.

Hill's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

