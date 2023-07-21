A man has been arrested in Vermont in connection to a May 2 homicide, a press release from the Casper Police Department states.

Warrants for 36-year-old Stacy Roberts Medicinetop were obtained Thursday and he was arrested the same day by Vermont State Police. Medicinetop is “jailed without bail as a fugitive from justice,” the statement reads.

CPD detectives interviewed Medicinetop and he is set be arraigned Friday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans, Vermont, according to the release.

Daniel Robert Swope, 48, of Casper, was found dead on on the evening of May 2.

Officers responded that evening to a report of a possible dead person on the 700 block of East Third Street, the Casper Police Department said in a statement. They found Swope’s body at the scene. A Star-Tribune reporter saw a large number of Casper police officers working near a duplex on the street.

Swope’s death appeared suspicious to the responding officers, which prompted an in-depth investigation, police said. The resulting investigation determined his death was a homicide.

The investigation remains open and anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Casper Police Department tip line at 307-920-2862 or pdtips@casperwy.gov. If the individual providing information wants to remain anonymous, he or she can provide a tip through Crime Stoppers.