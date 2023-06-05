A Wind River Reservation man pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse for beating one child with a screwdriver and psychologically tormenting another, federal court filings show.

Denver Lee John Sr. is facing up to 20 years in prison for abusing two children under his care from 2012 to 2021, an affidavit states.

On multiple occasions, John physically harmed a child “to a degree and to an extent that exceeded reasonable corporal punishment,” court documents state.

He injured the child by throwing and hitting them with various tools including a screwdriver.

John also inflicted mental injury on another child on more than one occasion, which damaged the child’s emotional stability and psychologically capacity, the documents state. He physically abused the child’s family members in front of the child, pressured the child to drink alcoholic beverages and threatened to send the child away from family.

John entered into a plea agreement last week, but the specifics of that agreement have not been made public yet, court records show.

He was originally facing 13 charges for the abuse of six children -- aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm to a child and child abuse, an indictment filed May 17 shows.

John pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse, and the remaining 11 charges are expected to be dismissed at his sentencing.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21.