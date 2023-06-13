A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing a middle school girl on the Wind River Reservation after grooming her using social media, federal court filings show.

Shawn Gardner pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse before U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl in Casper, as part of an agreement with the state, a filing states. He originally pleaded not guilty in March.

The details of his plea agreement have not been released to the public, but Gardner was facing up to life in prison.

In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Gardner, who was 23 at the time, started sending one girl explicit Snapchat messages, the complaint states. Gardner propositioned the girl for sex in those messages, according to the complaint.

An Arapahoe Middle School security officer learned of this on Nov. 30 and questioned the girl, who told him she was aware of another student involved with Gardner through social media, the complaint states. A 12-year-old girl had posted a video of herself in the car with Gardner on Snapchat, referencing them being in a romantic relationship.

Then, another school resource officer spoke with that 12-year-old girl, the complaint states. She “disclosed that she had sex with Shawn Lee Gardner the week prior, over the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Gardner picked up the girl from her home and took her back to his place, where he lived with family, the complaint states. He gave her alcohol, and they smoked marijuana.

“They were drinking Captain Morgan [rum] and Admiral Nelson’s [rum],” the complaint states. “Gardner did not inquire as to [the girl’s] age and [the girl] did not volunteer any information about her age.”

She passed out and did not remember what happened after that, but she woke up next to Gardner the next day, the complaint states. He assaulted her multiple times and later told her, “Don’t tell anyone.”

On Feb. 16, a search warrant was served to Snap Inc. for content on the social media account, the complaint states. The results of the warrant were pending as of March.

Officials also conducted DNA tests and collected several bedding items, which were sent to the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory.

Authorities attempted to interview Gardner at the Wind River Detention Center in Fort Washakie on Dec. 5, but he declined to speak while there.

Gardner is being held without bond.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion to hold Gardner because the crime is violent, and there is a “serious risk the defendant will flee.” In April, Gardner requested a bond review, but his motion was denied.

U.S. District Court Judge Teresa M. McKee listed numerous reasons for the denial — danger to community, unsure where Gardner was in terms of treatment, his mother’s health condition did not rise to a level to reconsider detention and no viable release plan, a court filing states.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1