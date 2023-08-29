A Las Vegas man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison after he was caught trafficking drugs through Wyoming.

Salvador Nolasco Romero was sentenced to 188 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute, the United States Attorney’s Office for Wyoming announced.

Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed Romero’s sentence on Aug. 23 in a Cheyenne federal courtroom, the statement said.

Romero, 39, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Wyoming, and he was found guilty by a jury in June, the statement said.

According to trial evidence and court documents, Romero’s co-conspirator was driving erratically last year near Buffalo, the statement said. It drew the attention of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Troopers found 12 pounds of meth in the co-conspirator’s vehicle during a lawful search.

“The evidence revealed that Romero had rented the SUV in Las Vegas, provided the co-conspirator with 12 pounds of methamphetamine, and instructed the co-conspirator to transport the methamphetamine from Las Vegas to Minnesota for distribution,” the statement said.

Romero had also conspired with a different person in Mexico to transport meth to Minnesota for sale, the statement said.

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

