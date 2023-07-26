Authorities continue a five-day search Wednesday for a 28-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend in Worland.

Breanna Mitchell was last contacted Saturday after her vehicle got stuck along rugged terrain near Nowater Trail close by the Worland Airport, the Washakie County Sheriff's Office and Worland Police Department said in joint statements on Facebook.

"We are treating this as more than just a missing person," Washakie County Sheriff Austin T. Brookwell said in a statement. "Just because we do not know exactly what happened yet."

On Wednesday morning, a bloodhound crew was sent out to search an area where a boot and a shirt were located, the statement said. Mitchell is also believed to be barefoot.

A search and rescue started shortly after Mitchell was last contacted Saturday, the statement said. After "some time of looking," authorities located her vehicle on a two-track dirt road two-miles off the trail.

"However, she was not at the vehicle," the statement said. "...The vehicle is not out there, as we have towed it to search for possible clues of her disappearance..."

Her family has not been able to contact her either, the statement said. Officials have pinged her phone, but according to Verizon, it was shut off.

There is also no known last direction of travel, the statement said. Officials located footprints that led about 1,000 yards short of Nowater Road, "but then we couldn't see any more."

Since Saturday, multiple methods have been used to search for Mitchell.

Personnel road out on horseback side-by-side looking for Mitchell, and helicopter crews are searching the area as well, the statement said. The bloodhound crew came from Fremont County.

On Tuesday night, over 20 volunteers showed up to help.

"[A]nd that's just the ones who stopped to check in, there appeared to be even more than that," the statement said.

With all those individuals, along with Civil Air Patrol, Guardian Helicopter, Search and Rescue and the bloodhound, officials are "still unfortunately unable to locate Breanna."

Sheriff's office deputies are following "leads and rumors and talking to individuals," the statement said. Authorities are not commenting on that portion of Mitchell's disappearance, as it is an active investigation.

"To the family of Breanna we understand this situation is extremely frustrating, very confusing, and very depressing," Brookwell said in a statement. "We are doing all we can to try and find her."

Mitchell is described as a 28-year-old white woman with green eyes and brown hair. She is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Carrie Romo, a woman who is believed to know her personally, posted on Facebook that "her hair is black now."

Anyone who may have contact with Mitchell or information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Washakie County Sheriff's Office at 307-347-2242.

