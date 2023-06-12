A Montana man is accused of kidnapping a Wyoming woman and holding her hostage at his residence for at least one month, authorities say.
Adolfo Vargas Lepe, of Roberts, Montana, made his initial appearance Thursday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana said in a statement.
Lepe allegedly kidnapped a Lander woman, who is identified as "Victim #1" in federal court filings, from her home and kept her against her will from April to May 29, the statement said.
The 59-year-old man took her to his residence in Roberts, "where the victim was not free to leave," the statement said.
Lepe is accused of repeatedly assaulting and mentally abusing the woman.
People are also reading…
She was finally able to escape on May 29 and called 911 for help, the statement said.
Lepe is facing up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release if he's found guilty.
He is being held in custody until further proceedings.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Lander Police Department helped conduct the investigation.
What you missed this week in notable Wyoming crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Casper Star-Tribune.
Police say the men got the idea for the robbery from Instagram and drove 1,000 miles to carry it out. They are accused of stealing more than 3,500 pills.
A jury has ruled in favor of a former Jackson police lieutenant who was forced to resign after he came under fire for a department Facebook post.