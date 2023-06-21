A 67-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night after being thrown from his Harley Davidson in Goshen County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

Wayne Bates, a Wyoming resident, was riding north on Highway 161, approaching the junction with County Road 47A, the statement said.

Bates failed to navigate the right-hand curve in the road and crossed the center line, the statement said. He then ran off the road to the left.

His Harley Davidson continued on the unpaved shoulder and crossed over the county road.

"The vehicle entered a skid tripping and rolling on the unpaved shoulder, causing the rider to separate from the motorcycle," the statement said.

It happened at about 8 p.m. near Torrington.

Bates was wearing a helmet at the time, the statement said. The roads were dry, and the weather was clear in the area.

The highway patrol says its investigating speed as a possible cause.

Bates was the 58th person to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, Wyoming had recorded 47 road deaths.