CHEYENNE — Frank McHenry spent more than three years awaiting trial on multiple charges, according to a Wyoming Supreme Court opinion published Thursday. During that time, he filed several motions for a speedy trial and ultimately — at the advice of counsel — entered a no-contest plea agreement to escape the potential of life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

After a judge told him that they had referred McHenry’s lawyer to the Wyoming State Bar, McHenry asked to withdraw his plea agreement.

McHenry was arrested in 2018 after he broke into two homes in Laramie County and stole a gun, according to the facts listed in the opinion. He shot two people with the stolen gun, killing one and injuring another.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of felony interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor property destruction. He later pleaded no-contest and his first-degree and attempted first-degree murder charges were reduced to voluntary and attempted voluntary manslaughter.

“The recommended sentences in the plea agreement included a maximum of 20 years in prison for all counts,” said the opinion, written by Supreme Court Justice Keith Kautz. “(It) was a significant downward departure from the potential sentences of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

The Supreme Court upheld the decision by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell to hold McHenry to his no-contest plea.

“A defendant has no absolute right to withdraw a plea of guilty before a sentence is imposed,” Kautz wrote in the opinion.

Kautz said that McHenry failed to provide adequate reasons for the withdrawal of his plea, saying that he waited too long and continually affirmed his faith in his lawyer.

At that time, as McHenry was in jail awaiting sentencing, First District Court Judge Catherine R. Rogers informed him that she had reported his lawyer to the Bar for his “inattentiveness” to McHenry’s case.

He said he understood that he was waiving some of his rights by entering a plea agreement. He also affirmed that he was “still comfortable” with his lawyer’s performance.

“If you go back to the jail and sleep on it over the weekend and decide on Monday that things are looking a little bit differently to you than they are right now,” Rogers told McHenry, “I will not hold it against you if you tell me something differently in the future.”

She said that McHenry could seek advice from the public defender’s office if he found his own lawyer’s advice inadequate.

McHenry sent Rogers a letter a few days later. The judge’s clerk informed him that he could not send letters to the judge without going through his lawyer and forwarded the letter to his attorney without the judge reading it.

On Jan. 10, 2022, McHenry sent his lawyer a letter asking to withdraw from the plea and said he wanted to let the judge know he was having trouble getting hold of his attorney.

Initially, McHenry was advised to enter into a plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness, but his attorney convinced the judge and prosecutor to accept a no-contest plea.

McHenry later changed his mind. He said, at the time of entering the plea, he “did not know all the facts and circumstances surrounding his case.”

His claim was based on the fact that he said he was unaware that the judge in his November 2021 hearing reported his lawyer to the Bar.

The court upheld the sentence, which carried a maximum of 20 years in prison, because he entered the plea “knowingly and voluntarily.”