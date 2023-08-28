The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two Casper men.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 5:15 Friday evening on the 4700 block of Boles Road. "Upon arrival, deputies found two unconscious individuals each suffering from gunshot wounds," a Monday statement from the department reads.

EMS pronounced both men dead at the scene, according to the statement.

The Natrona County Coroner's Office has identified both men. The victim is 58-year-old Stephen Skaj, and 33-year-old Ryan Rosty is the suspect.

Rosty and Skaj had a "physical altercation," according to the sheriff's office. After the altercation, Skaj walked away from Rosty who shot Skaj and then himself, the statement says.

"The fight and shooting were witnessed, and the physical evidence on scene was consistent with the witness’s statement," the office said in its statement.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone who has information that may assist in the investigation to call 307-235-9282 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at 307-577-8477.