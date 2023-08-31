Any person employed in Wyoming with an out-of-state license plate must immediately purchase or obtain registration for their personal vehicles, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The sheriff's office is now increasing enforcement efforts for those with out-of-state tags, the statement said. In Wyoming, failing to properly register a vehicle is a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $750.

Anyone employed longer than 120 days must obtain one, and as soon as an individual starts working in Wyoming, they must immediately purchase a temporary registration or obtain one.

The fee for a temporary registration is $50 per month. There are 30, 60 and 90-day registration permits, which begin on the date the driver entered Wyoming or the date the vehicle was purchased, the statement said.

There are some exceptions to the law for states with full-reciprocity agreements, the statement said.

Idaho, New Mexico, Illinois and Nebraska residents who work in Wyoming, but occupy permanent residences in their respective states "may run with their regular registration," the statement said.

There is also a daily commuter exception for Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Utah, the statement said. In those cases, non-residents who work in Wyoming and commute in daily may also have out-of-state registration.

Applications for temporary or standard vehicle registration can be made at the Sweetwater County treasurer's office at the Green River courthouse, which is located at 80 West Flaming Gorge Way. Individuals with questions can contact the treasurer's office at 307-872-3720.

This is one of many locations in Wyoming. Each county has a local place that accepts vehicle registration applications.

