Authorities are searching for a Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp inmate who escaped from a work detail late Monday afternoon in northeastern Wyoming.

John E. Handy escaped at about 4 p.m. from an area near the South Dakota border, Weston County Emergency Management posted on Facebook.

Handy is part of the forestry work crew in Weston County, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said in a statement. The statement did not offer information about how he escaped.

Inmates at the conservation camp work on forestry, firefighting, community service and federal projects; duties range from cutting wood into posts to controlled burns, the department's website states.

Handy was sentenced to a five- to seven-year sentence in Sublette County for unlawfully manufacturing or delivering marijuana, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said in a statement.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

The public is asked to report any possible sightings of Handy to the Weston County Sherriff's Office.

Authorities were "on the street" as of 5 p.m. searching for Handy, so no one was available to provide information about the events surrounding his escape Monday night, a Weston County Sheriff's Office dispatcher said.

Stephanie Kiger, spokesperson for the state's correctional department, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.