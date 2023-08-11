The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled that people have a right to obtain settlement agreement records involving government entities because it is a document about the use of public funds.

In other words, the public deserves to know how their government is spending money because those funds are often, in part, collected through people's taxes.

When city or state governments settle, or make payouts, to others, there is a formal contract written. These settlement agreements "fall under the definition of a public record and is subject to production" under the Wyoming Public Records Act, the ruling states.

In this case, Jessica Gates appealed the Converse County District Court's refusal to order a local hospital to produce documents without a protective order.

She requested Memorial Hospital of Converse County provide her with copies of settlement agreements, which disclosed payouts from the medical facility to patients, the ruling states.

Gates and her husband filed a malpractice lawsuit against Memorial Hospital of Converse County, which is why she wanted them, the ruling states.

She requested all medical malpractice claims filed against the hospital and all documents pertaining to payments made for medical malpractice claims.

The hospital informed Gates it would not be producing several agreements – claiming they didn't qualify as records required to be produced and the settlements included confidentiality provisions, the ruling states.

There are many examples of government's reaching "confidential" settlement agreements. It happens around Wyoming frequently.

Last year, Debra Hinkel, the mother of Robbie Ramirez, reached a settlement with Albany County after her son was shot to death by a sheriff's office deputy in Laramie. Last month, the City of Casper reached a settlement with Linda Lennen after her son, Douglas Oneyear, was killed by two police officers.

Neither settlement was made public.

When Gates could not resolve her disagreement with the hospital, she asked the district court to compel Memorial Hospital of Converse County to produce the records, the ruling states.

The Wyoming Public Records Act does not contain a provision that permits a government entity to selectively limit production of all agreements and contracts by identifying some as confidential, Gates argued.

Carbon County District Court found confidentiality clauses are not considered "privileged or confidential by law," and it could "order the disclosure of information protected by confidentially clause when necessary and appropriate," the ruling states. A confidentiality clause does not render a record exempt from public disclosure.

"[T]he public had a vital interest in information" of this nature.

Memorial Hospital of Converse County eventually produced settlement agreements, but only under the stipulation of a protective order, the ruling states.

It limited the use of the documents, restricted the individuals to whom the documents could be shared and required the documents be returned or destroyed.

Gates believed the hospital did not "present a shred of evidence or argument...that disclosure would cause substantial injury to the public interest," the ruling states.

The state's highest court agreed that the hospital should have been ordered to produce these documents, the ruling states. It's a public agency making dealings with public funds, and any privacy concerns can be addressed with simple redactions.

And once members of the public legally obtain records they are entitled to, they can't be told how to use them, the ruling states.

"The information contained in public records...belong to the citizens of Wyoming to do with as they choose," the ruling states. "'[I]f the information is subject to disclosure, it belongs to all."

Due to this, the Wyoming Supreme Court decided the district court was wrong when it decided the public wasn't entitled to settlement agreements, in part, on the basis of confidentiality clauses. The district court also "lacks inherent power" to tell people what they can and cannot do with public information.

In America, individuals are able to obtain records to know "what their government is up to," the Supreme Court of the United States explained.

It's a crucial part of national and state law, and the intentions behind it and the consequences of it shouldn't be dismissed, they said.

It defines "a real democracy," the U.S. Supreme Court said.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.