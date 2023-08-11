A man suspected of triggering a multi-vehicle crash that killed five young people while driving intoxicated and in the wrong direction on Interstate 80 has been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

In March, Arthur Andrew Nelson pleaded not guilty to 11 charges including five counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle.

Nelson was arrested Jan. 22 after authorities say his truck struck two oncoming vehicles near Rawlins, and a tractor-trailer that moved into the median to avoid him collided with an oncoming Ford F-150, killing everyone inside.

His jury trial was scheduled for July 25, but it was vacated the week prior, Carbon County District Court Clerk Mara M. Sanger told the Star-Tribune.

Since then, the court decided all of Nelson's proceedings will be indefinitely suspended after having reviewed a forensic evaluation, evidence and arguments presented by all parties, a court filing states.

"The defendant is incompetent to proceed at this time, however, potentially has the capability to achieve competency restoration..." the filing states.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office transported him to Wyoming State Hospital, where he was committed to inpatient restoration services, the filing states.

Nelson will remain there either "until the head of the facility reports that defendant is fit to proceed, or a determination is made that defendant is not restorable to competence," the filing states.

The hospital is required to update the court once every 30 days on Nelson's status and produce a full report once every three months.

Suzy Prime, Ava Grace Luplow, Andrea Prime, Salomon Correa and Maggie Franco died in the crash. They were identified as students and recent graduates of Sylvan Hills High School in central Arkansas, according to Pulaski County Special School District spokesperson Jessica Duff.

The friend group went on a 1,500-mile trip to Jackson, where they spent one week visiting Jackson Hole Bible College. When they were returning home from their trip on a Sunday evening, Nelson allegedly triggered the crash that killed them.

A Mississippi truck driver, who struck the Ford F-150 carrying the five young adults, was placed in a medically induced coma because her burns were so severe that her internal organs were damaged, Trooper Corey McCallister said in Carbon County District Court in March.

“About three-quarters of her face was burned almost completely off,” McCallister said of the Mississippi truck driver. “I couldn’t even believe or begin to tell how many people were inside the red Ford F-150.”

Afterwards, Nelson failed several field sobriety tests, and a drug recognition expert believed he was intoxicated with both a stimulant and a narcotic when he arrived at Memorial hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins.

Nelson, who was 57 at the time of his arrest, has a lengthy criminal history.

The wreck near Rawlins, which also injured four people, was at least the fifth time Nelson had been caught driving without a valid license, court records show.

Nelson spent over two decades in-and-out of prison while he lived in Tennessee, according to a series of state court records. His crimes ranged from second-degree burglary to statutory rape.

In addition to the five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, Nelson is also charged with driving while under the influence causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and driving the wrong way on a highway.

He is facing over 100 years in prison if found guilty on all charges, but it remains to be seen if he will ever be cleared to stand trial.

