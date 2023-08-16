A Wyoming man flew off his motorcycle and died Monday night near Laramie.

Paul Washburn, 41, was driving on Highway 230 when he lost control of his motorcycle, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at 9:25 p.m. near milepost 33 in Albany County, the statement said.

Washburn failed to navigate a left curve in the road and exited to the right side, the statement said.

His motorcycle "tripped as it drove over the uneven terrain, causing the driver to separate," the statement said.

Washburn was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The weather was clear in the area, and the roads were dry, the statement said. Highway patrol did not list any possible causes of the crash.

Washburn was the 90th person to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 76 in 2022, 71 in 2021 and 75 in 2020.

