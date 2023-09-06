A 45-year-old man allegedly fired a gun and ran from authorities Tuesday afternoon causing Alta Vista Elementary School in Cheyenne to be placed into a secure perimeter.

Andy Kirkendall is facing charges of reckless endangering with a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and interference with a peace officer, the Cheyenne Police Department announced Thursday.

On Tuesday, a male suspect allegedly entered the American Legion Post 6 and pointed a firearm at a security camera, Cheyenne police said in a statement.

The male suspect was later identified as Kirkendall.

At the scene, a citizen notified a responding officer that Kirkendall was sitting near the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and East 13th Street, the statement said.

The officer approached him, but Kirkendall allegedly fired the gun and ran away, initiating a chase on foot, the statement said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Alta Vista Elementary School was placed into a secure perimeter," the statement said. "No injuries were reported."

Highway patrol troopers joined in the foot pursuit and followed Kirkendall to the intersection of East 15th Street and Bradley Avenue, the statement said.

He is accused of continuing to ignore officer commands to stop, so a Taser was deployed, the statement said.

He was taken into custody without further incident, and the gun was recovered.

After being evaluated by American Medical Response, Kirkendall was booked into the Laramie County Jail.

