CHEYENNE — The attorneys for all three defendants involved in a shooting death on Dell Range have objected to filings by the assistant district attorney asking to revoke their bond.

Defendant Sarah Heath was driving a vehicle down Dell Range the evening of Jan. 9 when co-defendant Cody Nicholson allegedly handed a loaded firearm to 19-year-old Tirso Munguia. Angelina Harrison, 16, was seated in the front seat, with Nicholson directly behind her.

Allegedly, at some point during their ride, Munguia accidentally discharged Nicholson’s firearm, killing Harrison.

Two pieces of sworn testimony filed by Assistant District Attorney William Edelman allege Nicholson — on two separate occasions — was seen in public with both of his co-defendants, court filings showed. The state has filed bench warrants against all three defendants, along with the bond revocation, demanding they be arrested and brought before court.

The defendants’ attorneys allege that both of these accounts are biased and have filed evidence they claim prove these accounts were made in error.

Munguia requested to go to his mother’s funeral service on June 15. The court granted his request. (In May, Munguia had his bond revoked for alleged contact with the victim’s family, but documents indicated he was allowed to post bond again.)

During the time Munguia was allowed to attend his mother’s service, the victim’s father, David Harrison, drove by the chapel where the service was being held. He alleges he saw Nicholson and Munguia standing within three feet of each other, violating the conditions of their respective bonds.

According to a “punch recap” from the Arby’s where Nicholson works, he was working from 10:09 a.m. to 4:09 p.m. This would mean Munguia was legally compelled to leave the service 24 minutes before Nicholson left work.

The second piece of evidence the state filed to claim bond violation came from Edelman’s legal assistant, Chelsea Buckhaults. She alleges she saw Nicholson and Heath at the Walmart on Dell Range at 9 p.m. on June 2.

But Heath’s attorney, Melinda Godwin, presented a sworn affidavit from Tyler James Roberts stating that he was the one accompanying Heath, not Nicholson. She also presented another timecard from Nicholson, indicating that he was at Arby’s until 10:07 p.m. that evening.