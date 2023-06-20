A 19-year-old Cheyenne man told police he pushed his girlfriend off a bed after she bit his finger and heard a "pop," but an acquaintance later informed investigators that he called while crying to admit he'd strangled her, an affidavit states.

On June 15, Phoenix Cerenil was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she was found to have an anoxic brain injury with prolonged oxygen deprivation to her brain and abrasions to her neck, the affidavit states.

Her doctor noted, at the time, her prognosis was "extremely poor," the affidavit states. Cerenil died two days later.

Before Cernil's death, Charles Rees Karn was facing several felony charges including aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, strangulation of a household member and domestic battery in connection with the incident.

Karn will likely face additional charges, as the Cheyenne Police Department announced the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No additional charges were filed as of Tuesday afternoon, court records show.

At 12:21 a.m. on June 15, an individual at a camper near the 4700 block of Cactus Way called 911.

"There was an open-line and attempts by dispatch for verbal contact," the affidavit states.

After about nine minutes, the caller informed dispatch a woman was pushed off a bed and sustained a head injury.

An officer arrived on scene and made contact with Karn, the affidavit states. He was crying, stating he and his girlfriend were in the camper.

Karn told the officer they were lying in bed when he got upset because Cerenil bit his finger, so he pushed her off the bed.

"Karn heard a 'pop,'" the affidavit states.

Cerenil was unresponsive inside the camper, and she was transported to the hospital.

Beyond the neck abrasions, an officer noted several visible injuries on Cerenil once she arrived at the hospital, the affidavit states. The officer took photographs of her injuries.

Karn agreed to be interviewed at the Cheyenne Police Department, where he informed investigators, he'd been dating Cerenil for one year, the affidavit states.

He told investigators that he and a friend left for Loaf N' Jug at about midnight, leaving Cerenil at the camper. When he returned home, the couple became intimate on the top bunk.

According to Karn, Cerenil grabbed his hand and bit his left-ring finger in a playful manner, the affidavit states.

"Karn said he reacted by pushing Cerenil off the bed and she must have hit her head on the table near the bed," the affidavit states.

When investigators asked if they'd been arguing, Karn denied this, the affidavit states. He described a "disagreement" about Karn's impending legal troubles and their relationship.

Karn's had several criminal proceedings in the past -- entering a plea agreement in another case as recently as last month, court filings show.

Most recently, Karn entered the Kia of Cheyenne dealership while it was closed in January, an affidavit states. He entered the backseat of a Kia Rio and started a fire.

The fire went out, so Karn re-entered the vehicle two more times before it stayed lit and ultimately consumed the car, the affidavit states. The dealership estimated the total damage was about $18,000.

Karn entered a plea agreement in that case on May 4, but Assistant District Attorney Jonah Buckley filed a motion to deviate from that agreement last week, court filings show.

"The defendant has violated the agreement by being arrested for new criminal charges on June 15, 2023," the filing states.

Following the June 15 incident, officials noticed some injuries on Karn including scratches, bruises and red marks, the affidavit states. He said they were from when he and Cerenil "were wrestling" two to three days prior to the incident.

But a woman associated with Karn shared a different version of events with investigators, the affidavit states. The relationship between the two was not disclosed.

The woman told investigators that she received a call from Karn around the same time 911 received the call. Karn told her that Cerenil was not breathing.

At about 5 a.m., an investigator texted the woman to ask for Cerenil's next of kin information. She responded with the details, but also added that Karn told them a different story.

The investigator texted back, "What did he tell you?"

"That he strangled her after she bit him," the woman texted back.

Karn is scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court on Friday morning.