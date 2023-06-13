A 63-year-old Wyoming man died last week after a trench collapsed on him, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Gale Roberts, of Boulder, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Sublette County first responders responded to a report of a man trapped in a ditch on Navajo Path in Boulder on the morning of June 9, the statement said.

Once there, officials located a backhoe on private property that had dug a trench measuring about 25 feet long and 8 to 10 feet deep, the statement said.

A large slab of earth came free from one of the trench edges and collapsed on Roberts, who was standing in the ditch at the time.

The dirt and earth covered most of Roberts' body "up to his head," the statement said.

First responders started using the backhoe and shovels to remove the debris until they could reach Roberts' vitals, the statement said.

"There was no pulse, and the man was not breathing," the statement said.

Roberts was the homeowner. He and an acquaintance were installing a French drain to keep water that was seeping from a nearby ditch away from his crawl space, the statement said.