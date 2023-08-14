A California hiker fell to her death Friday on the west side of Teewinot Mountain in Grand Teton National Park.

Joy Cho, of Simi Valley, California, "succumbed to significant injuries during the fall" and was pronounced dead at the scene, the National Park Service announced.

Park rangers responded before dawn, the statement said. Cho was hiking with seven other people at the time.

Her body was short hauled from the scene and turned over to the Teton County Coroner's Office, the statement said.

Short haul is a technique where an individual or gear is suspended below a helicopter on a 150-to-250-foot rope, the statement said. This method allows rescuers more direct access to an injured person.

"[I]t is often used in the Teton Range, where conditions make it difficult to land a helicopter in the steep and rocky terrain," the statement said.

Cho's hiking companions were flown to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows and transported back to their vehicles at the trailhead, the statement said.

Teewinot Mountain is the sixth highest peak in the Teton Range, which reaches over 12,300 feet about sea level, according to the National Park Service. The popular climbing spot has been the site of several fatal incidents.

On Sept. 4, 2021, 42-year-old Hitoshi Onoe was found dead at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route, a release stated. In 2015, Tyler Strandber and Catherine Nix suffered a fatal fall of about 200 feet on Teewinot Mountain.

