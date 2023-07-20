CHEYENNE — A 22-year-old woman pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge Thursday after she tried to burn down Wellspring Health Access abortion clinic in Casper last year. She was taken into custody Thursday.

Four days before Lorna Green’s jury trial was scheduled to start, she appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Alan B. Johnson for her change of plea hearing. Green pleaded not guilty in June, but she reached an agreement with prosecutors last week.

“We at Wellspring Health Access are relieved that this case will soon be completed, and justice will be served for Lorna Green,” President Julie Burkhart said in a statement Thursday. “This heinous attack caused nearly $300,000 worth of damage and delayed our opening in Casper by almost a year.”

Green’s charge carries a minimum sentence of five years, but despite the plea agreement, a judge can still decide to impose the maximum sentence of 20 years, Johnson said in court Thursday. There is no possibility of parole, and she is expected to have to pay restitution.

“You will serve that sentence, literally, day by day...” Johnson said.

Green wore a short-sleeved dress covered in a bright blue ocean pattern and flip flops. She stood straight, only leaning forward to speak into the microphone. She “deeply regrets” her actions, she told the judge.

“I intentionally started a fire...I used gasoline from gas cans and a lighter,” Green said.

“You knew you were doing wrong when you did it?” Johnson asked her.

Green paused before answering. “I knew right after.”

Green was allowed one-hour before she was required to self-report to the U.S. Marshal’s Office to be taken into custody. Several of her family members were seated in the aisles.

Her attorney Ryan Semerad declined to comment on the details of Green’s plea agreement, and the details of the proposed deal have not been made public.

On May 25, 2022, Green tried to burn down Wellspring Health Access, which sits along East Second Street in the central part of the city. At the time, it was under construction and weeks away from opening.

The fire “created a ripple of apprehension and fear across the Casper community,” Burkhart said in a statement.

It took months for much of the clinic’s interior to be repaired, but the city’s first and only abortion clinic ultimately opened in April. Wellspring Health Access is now the only facility in Wyoming that provides surgical abortions.

On March 21, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and other law enforcement agencies searched Green’s family home near the corner of East 16th and Newport streets just after 10:30 a.m. A woman wearing blue medical gloves was spotted leaving the house.

Green was charged the next day. When she spoke with authorities, she told them she was the suspect from the video footage and photos, and she knew the clinic was going to offer abortions, the federal complaint states.

“[She] stated she did not like abortion and was having nightmares which she attributed to her anxiety about the abortion clinic, so she decided to burn the building,” the complaint says.

At the time, Green was living in Laramie, the complaint states. She purchased gas cans at the local Walmart and drove to Casper overnight with the intention of setting the building on fire.

She drove straight back to Laramie after setting the fire and arrived around dawn, the complaint states. Green told investigators she kept the dark hoodie and pink shirt she was wearing, which she washed repeatedly to rid of the smell of gasoline.

There was a report of a burglary at Wellspring Health Access at 3:30 a.m. on May 25, 2022, but when authorities arrived, they noticed smoke spewing from the northeast corner of the building, the federal complaint in Green’s case states.

Casper firefighters quickly put out the blaze, but an entire room had already engulfed in flames, which spread down a hallway to the other rooms, the complaint states. The damage was significant.

Shortly after, Casper police released video and photographs of the suspect caught by surveillance cameras, the complaint states. The footage shows a woman dressed in a face mask and hoodie to hide most of her head carrying a gas can into Wellspring.

Investigators say she was inside for about 15 minutes.

“Through witness accounts and video surveillance, investigators identified a suspect who had gained entry by breaking a window, pouring gas in the facility, then leaving just prior to the reporting party calling in suspicious activity,” Casper police said in a statement at the time.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms offered a reward for information that led to the suspect’s arrest. While photos and videos of Green were public since June 2022, it took almost a year before she was arrested.

It was only after the reward was raised to $15,000 with the help of an anonymous donor in March that authorities started receiving more tips about the arsonist’s identity.

Four of the 12 people who came forward identified Green as the suspect, which ultimately led to the filing of the charges against her, a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

A detective performed a comparative analysis of Green with the security footage.

“The similarities are readily apparent, including: the wide widow’s peak with deep hair recession, and the hair can be seen to be combed or lie in the same direction; the suspect’s eyes are relatively wide-set, and this appears consistent also for Green; both Green and the suspect have similarly dome-shaped foreheads,” the official complaint says.

Green was jailed for one week before she was released on a $10,000 bond that didn’t require her to put up any money. She was required to live with her parents in Casper, continue to attend college part-time at Casper College and work for DoorDash as conditions of her release.

Her sentencing date is scheduled for Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

This story has been updated.

