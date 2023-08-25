A 64-year-old Minnesota man was found dead Thursday morning after he was overdue from an 11-day solo journey into the Wind River Range, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office announced.

John Diepholz was found dead near an unnamed lake, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Tip Top Search and Rescue members found him unresponsive at about 11:30 a.m. above Spider Lake.

Diepholz had succumbed to injuries, which were consistent with a fall, the statement said.

"It was not the outcome any of us wanted, but we can at least bring some closure to all involved," the statement said.

Diepholz was reported missing at 4 p.m. Monday after he failed to contact his family, the statement said. He was overdue from his trip, which began Aug. 5.

"He was reported to be hiking to the area surrounding Wall Lake by himself and was due out of the mountains on Aug. 16th," the statement said.

Wall Lake is about 15 miles in from the Elk Hart trailhead.

Personnel were searching on the ground and by helicopter since Tuesday for any signs of John, the statement said. Officials talked to and interviewed over 200 people in the field hiking area.

Authorities "thank the public and backcountry hikers for getting the word out and keeping an eye out for John," the statement said.

