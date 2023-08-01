A scammer is targeting inmates’ families by phone to request money in exchange for an illegitimate early release program, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

“This is not part of a legitimate WDOC program, and the Department would never ask anyone for money,” spokesperson Stephanie Kiger said in a statement.

The department has been made aware of at least three families of offenders who have been approached, the statement said.

Essentially, a person is calling known family members, friends or associates of incarcerated or supervised individuals to request money for their release, the statement said.

The unidentified caller is relaying information “that seems legitimate, but it is not,” the statement said.

People who know someone incarcerated or on supervised release are urged to be cautious of calls of this nature and making any personal disclosures, the statement said.

Anyone who receives this type of call is asked to report it to their local law enforcement agency.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.