A 65-year-old man died Sunday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.
Leopoldo Montoya was convicted of first-degree sexual assault intrusion by Judge Edward Grant on May 31, 2002, in Laramie County, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Monday.
Montoya was born in Wyoming on Nov. 12, 1957, the statement said.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death, but that information will not be released to the public.
"WDOC does not release protected health information," the statement said.