Two people were killed and one injured since Saturday in separate fatal crashes, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

On Monday afternoon, a 72-year-old Utah man was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County near Rock Springs, the statement said.

Dahlin Ackerman was a passenger in a Nissan Pathfinder headed west near milepost 124.7 when the SUV failed to navigate a slight left turn in the road, the statement said.

Based upon the tire marks, officials believe the SUV drove straight off the road and struck a rock cliff face, the statement said.

The SUV traveled about six feet up the cliff in a side-swipe motion before rolling down the shoulder several times, the statement said.

The unidentified driver was injured in the crash.

Ackerman was wearing a seatbelt, the statement said. Driver fatigue and driver inattention are being considered as possible causes.

On Saturday, a 39-year-old Utah man was killed in a single-car crash on Wyoming Highway 240, the statement said. Alex Gill crashed at milepost .5 in Lincoln County.

Gill’s Ford pickup drifted off the west shoulder while heading south, the statement said. He then overcorrected to the left, which caused the truck to enter a passenger-side leading skip across the road.

“The Ford exited the roadway where it tripped and rolled multiple times,” the statement said.

Speed and driver inattention are being considered as possible causes. Gill was not wearing a seatbelt.

Ackerman and Gill were the 76th and 77th people to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 62 in 2022, 60 in 2021 and 64 in 2020.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.