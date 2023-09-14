A 73-year-old Rawlins man allegedly shot two of his relatives, who have power of attorney over his finances, because he believed they were stealing his money.

Melvin Leon Bagley is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, a charging document shows.

Bagley is facing up to life in prison, if found guilty.

On Sept. 3, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to U.S. Route 287 in Carbon County for a report of a man with a gun, the affidavit in his case states.

"It was reported that two people were shot and were being chased by the suspect," the affidavit states. "It was reported the suspect was ramming the victim's truck with his own truck as they tried to get away, [and] it was reported the suspect was still firing at them."

The victims were traveling in a silver pickup truck, and the suspect was reported to be driving a blue Ford pickup, the affidavit states.

After locating the victim's vehicle, the trooper saw a male driver waiving his arm out of the window, the affidavit states. It appeared to be covered in blood.

The victims drove down the road towards an EMS staging area.

One person was taken by helicopter to Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. The other was admitted to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.

The trooper then located the suspect's vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder of the road, the affidavit states. Bagley was allegedly sitting in the driver's seat with his hands hanging out of the window.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Bagley allegedly told authorities that "the victims had been stealing money out of his bank account, and he told them to stop," the affidavit states.

He believed they hadn't stopped, so he went to confront them.

"Defendant stated that they laughed at him and did not take him seriously," the affidavit states. "That is when he started to shoot at them."

Bagley allegedly stated that he was trying to kill them, the affidavit states.

He was booked into Carbon County Jail.

Then, the trooper went to speak with one of the injured individuals, who was at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, the affidavit states.

She allegedly told authorities they were feeding animals at a ranch before getting ready to head out from the property, the affidavit states.

Bagley allegedly pulled up next to them and started to yell, "stop stealing my money," she told authorities, the affidavit states.

She told authorities that Bagley pulled a gun and open fired on the vehicle, so male victim returned fire.

They pulled away while Bagley continued to shoot at them, the affidavit states. He allegedly followed them, ramming their vehicle repeatedly.

Bagley was not shot. She was shot in the left shoulder and in the chest. He was shot in the head and in the left hand, the affidavit states.

He "took a turn for the word and had to be intubated," so he was not immediately interviewed, the affidavit states.

Bagley allegedly struggled with dementia, so he moved in with his two relatives, she told officials, the affidavit states. They were given power of attorney over his finances.

Earlier this year, Bagley started accusing them of stealing his money, the affidavit states. He wanted to move to Rawlins, so they helped him move.

The three of them hadn't seen or spoken to each other for about a month until Bagley allegedly showed up on the day of the shooting, she told authorities, the affidavit states.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.