A Colorado man died in a head-on crash with a commercial bus over the weekend in Campbell County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced.

Nicholas Mahoney was driving his Ford F-150 north on Wyoming 59, the statement said. At the same time, the commercial bus was heading south.

The crash happened at milepost 69.1 near Wright on Sunday.

Mahoney, 25, crossed the centerline and crashed into the bus in an offset head-on collision at 7:15 a.m., the statement said. One unidentified person was injured, and there were at least nine other non-injured passengers on the bus.

He was wearing a seatbelt when he crashed, the statement said. Driver fatigue is being considered as a possible cause.

The weather was clear in the area, and the road conditions were dry.

Mahoney was the 65th person to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 54 in 2022, 45 in 2021 and 49 in 2020.

