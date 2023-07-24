The crash happened on Interstate 90 at midnight in Campbell County.

A Toyota was driving east when the driver fell asleep near milepost 142.8, the statement said. The vehicle veered off the roadway to the right.

The Toyota encountered a water-filled ditch and collided with the far-right side, the statement said. It "finally came to a stop beyond the ditch."

Sun was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed, the statement said.

Driver fatigue is being considered as a possible cause.

The weather was clear in the area, and the road conditions were dry, the statement said.

Later that day, a 36-year-old Michigan man was killed in a two-car crash on Highway 89 near Jackson, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced Monday.

Mark Robbins crashed at milepost 146.5 in Teton County.

A Chevrolet Silverado was heading south while a Hyundai Santa Fe was driving north, the statement said. The Hyundai then swerved and crossed into the south lanes.

"The Chevrolet driver moved into the right lane prior to impact but was already too close," the statement said.

Both vehicles crashed into each other head-on and came to a rest in the right-hand south lane.

One other unidentified person was injured, the statement said.

Robbins was wearing a seatbelt at the time. A possible cause was not specified, the statement said.

The weather was clear, and the road conditions were dry.

On Monday, a Colorado man was killed in a crash involving a commercial vehicle at 1:12 a.m., the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced.

Jerson Cerna Sanchez, 24, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the statement said. Two unidentified people were also injured.

The crash happened on Interstate 80 at milepost 286 in Albany County, the statement said.

A Peterbilt combination unit was driving west at the same time that a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling east, the statement said.

"[T]he Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed," the statement said.

A head-on crash occurred between the two vehicles near Laramie.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol did not list a possible cause of the crash, and weather conditions were not a factor.