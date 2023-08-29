A 24-year-old Wyoming woman died, and another person was injured in a two-car crash Friday night near Baggs, highway patrol reported.

Kyra Stoner was involved in a head-on collision on Highway 789, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at 6:08 p.m. near milepost 36.5 in Carbon County, the statement said.

An Oldsmobile Alero was heading north while a Toyota Tacoma was going south, the statement said. The Alero crossed the centerline and both vehicles crashed "offset head-on."

Stoner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

One unidentified person was injured, but the extent of those injuries was not disclosed. A third person was involved but not injured.

Highway patrol did not list any possible contributing factors of the crash, the statement said. The weather was clear in the area, and the roads were dry.

Stoner was the 95th person to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 84 in 2022, 74 in 2021 and 83 in 2020.

