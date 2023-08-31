During the Labor Day holiday celebrations, Wyoming law enforcement will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Officers, deputies and troopers will take part in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high visibility enforcement event through Sept. 4, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced.

Drivers are reminded “that drunk driving is not only illegal; it’s a matter of life and death,” the statement said.

Last year, 61 people were killed in Wyoming in crashes involving impaired drivers, the statement said. Those deaths represented 45% of all fatal crashes across the state.

In 2021, one person was killed every 39 minutes in drunk-driving crashes nationwide, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

And drunk driving tends to increase during the holidays.

Across the United States, there were 531 fatal crashes during the 2021 Labor Day holiday, the statement said. About 41% of those involved a drunk driver.

Members of the public are reminded “there are plenty of options” for getting home safely, the statement said.

Take public transportation, find someone else to drive or use ride-sharing services like Lyft or Uber, the statement said.

Lastly, people are urged to contact local law enforcement “immediately” if they suspect a drunk driver is on the road, the statement said.

