A 25-year-old Wyoming woman was killed and three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Douglas, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Brooke Howard died after two pickup trucks carrying livestock trailers collided on Interstate 25, the statement said.

The crash happened at 3:39 p.m. near milepost 131 in Converse County.

A Chevrolet pickup truck attached to a bumper-pull livestock trailer was stopped and parked in the right emergency lane, the statement said.

At the same time, a Dodge pickup towing a gooseneck livestock trailer was headed north, the statement said. When it passed the Chevrolet, it struck the rear driver-side corner of its trailer.

The Dodge continued driving through the Chevrolet's trailer, the statement said.

"[It] struck the Chevy pickup on its driver's side in a sideswipe manner before coming to an uncontrolled stop off the right side of the roadway," the statement read.

Howard was improperly wearing her seatbelt at the time and suffered fatal injuries, the statement said. Three other unidentified people were injured, but the extent of those injuries was not released.

Driver inattention and fatigue are being considered as possible causes. The weather was clear in the area, and the road conditions were dry.

Howard was the 89th person to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 76 in 2022, 71 in 2021 and 75 in 2020.

