A 24-year-old Wyoming man was found dead in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, local authorities announced.

On Saturday, Keelan Noel, of Torrington, was found lying on a sidewalk in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska shortly before 2 a.m., officials said.

Officers were dispatched to Michael Street in Terrytown, the Scottsbluff Police Department said in a post on Facebook. The report indicted Noel appeared to be dead when authorities arrived.

Foul play is not suspected, the statement said. The Scottsbluff Police Department has "conducted numerous interviews" and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning.

The on-scene investigation lasted until about 5 a.m. on the morning Noel was found, the statement said. A vehicle associated with Noel was also taken from the scene.

Anyone who may have been near Country Club Road and/or Michael Street during the late hours of June 16 or the early morning hours of June 17, and may have observed anything suspicious, are asked to contact the Scottsbluff Police Department at 308-632-7176 or Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at 308-632-STOP.

The investigation is ongoing and further information is expected to be released "when appropriate."