Two Floridians died in separate commercial vehicle crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced.

On Wednesday, 62-year-old Albert Didominic was riding a bicycle on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, the statement said. At the same time, a Western Star combination unit was headed down the road.

The semi-truck left its lane onto the right shoulder and collided with Didominic, the statement said. The truck driver was not injured.

Driver fatigue is being considered as a possible cause.

The weather was clear in the area, and the road conditions were dry, the statement said.

Less than 11 hours later, Robert Marrero died in a commercial vehicle crash near Green River, the statement said. The crash happened at milepost 94 shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.

A Ram 3500 pickup and a Freightliner combination unit were driving west at the same when the semi-truck ran off the right edge of the road, the statement said.

"[It] overturned when the driver tried to correct the combination unit back onto the roadway," the statement said.

As the semi-truck skidded to a stop on its passenger side, the pickup truck crashed into its undercarriage, the statement said.

The truck driver was thrown from his seat inside the cab and "became trapped under the engine compartment," the statement said.

One unidentified person was also injured.

Marrero, 34, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the statement said. Driver fatigue is being considered as a possible cause.

The weather was clear in the area, and the road conditions were dry.

Didominic and Marrero were the 67th and 68th people to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 57 in 2022, 51 in 2021 and 55 in 2020.

