The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a Casper police officer had reasonable suspicion to stop a man because he didn't signal a left turn for long enough, resulting in a search of his car and a felony drug charge.

While Jason Earl Anderson lost his appeal, Wyoming's highest court was "sympathetic" to his legal question: Did law enforcement have a reasonable suspicion he committed a traffic violation when he engaged his turn signal for 13 seconds instead of at least 100 feet before his turn?

The question itself may seem trivial, but it reiterates a long-standing debate over what qualifies as "reasonable suspicion" under the Fourth Amendment.

For example, in 1968, the U.S. Supreme Court in Terry v. Ohio ruled that if police reasonably suspect a person is armed or engaged in criminal activity, officers may do a quick pat-down of the individual's outer clothing -- also known as frisking or a "Terry Stop," the ruling states.

Using this ruling, the New York City Police Department conducted millions of stop-and-frisks over the last two decades while "many of these stops have been unlawful" because it's difficult to prove an officer's suspicion, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Anderson argued it is, at times, impossible to comply with Wyoming's 100-foot turn signal requirement, and other courts have already determined similar traffic laws are "constantly violated, even by safety conscious drivers," the rulings states.

Essentially, he made a safe turn but was stopped on a technicality, which many other drivers are never penalized for.

He argued this constitutes a lack of reasonable suspicion, so he appealed the Natrona County District Court's decision to allow 25 grams of meth obtained from his car during that stop to be used as evidence, the ruling states.

In July 2021, Anderson was driving a rental car in Casper, the ruling states. As he approached a stop sign at the intersection of C and McKinley streets, one vehicle stopped ahead of him.

He activated his turn signal, about 15 to 20 feet away from the intersection or for about 13 seconds, before he made a left onto McKinley.

Casper police officer Ben Baedke then stopped Anderson for failing to signal for 100-feet before turning, the ruling states. He provided his Wyoming driver's license and his rental car agreement.

About five minutes into the stop, two more officers arrived.

Baedke asked one of the officers to complete a written warning, and the other officer to escort Anderson from his vehicle, so he could run his canine, Banjo, around the car, the ruling states.

Banjo did not smell any controlled substances, but Anderson was forthcoming that he had marijuana inside the car and a pipe in his pocket.

Based on that statement, Baedke determined he had probable cause to search the car, where meth, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia was found.

The state charged Anderson with one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, but Anderson moved to suppress the evidence, arguing state statute should be interpreted to "require no more than a turn be made safely," the ruling states.

His motion was denied, and he was ultimately sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

Wyoming's highest court ruled Tuesday that its not at liberty to ignore one of the state's two requirements for signaling turns, which includes the use of a signal for a specified distance, the ruling states.

Under the Fourth Amendment, a traffic stop is an investigatory detention that requires reasonable suspicion that a traffic violation has occurred, the ruling states. And Anderson did violate a traffic law regardless of whether or not that 100-foot requirement is "illogical."

"While we may be sympathetic to the arguments that it is not always possible to comply with the law, and it may not be the only or even best way to ensure safety, we cannot ignore the statute’s plain language," the ruling states. "The wisdom of the 100-foot requirement is for the legislature to address."