The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled that a person convicted of a crime needs more than a witness recanting their testimony to prove their innocence.

Wyoming's Factual Innocence Act allows those found guilty of crimes to appeal for exoneration, if they can prove with "clear and convincing evidence" that they are innocent, the ruling states.

But the statute requires more than witness recantation and impeachment evidence. There is no form of proof more "unreliable" than recanted testimony, so it should be considered with the "utmost suspicion," the ruling states.

Shawn Hamilton, of Casper, filed a petition alleging he was factually innocent of three crimes because a witness recanted her trial testimony, the ruling states.

In 2016, Hamilton was convicted of five counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor involving two victims, the ruling states.

Five years after Hamilton's conviction, one of the victims, who was younger than six years old at the time of the abuse, told authorities she lied in her trial testimony, the ruling states.

Hamilton petitioned Natrona County District Court "asserting he was factually innocent" based on that, the ruling states. The district court granted him a hearing, and he called the victim as his only witness.

She admitted that she did tell law enforcement she lied, however, she recanted while she "was in a psychosis and....wasn't in [her] right mind" and her original testimony was the truth, the ruling states.

The district court ruled that Hamilton did not offer evidence of his innocence because the woman's recantation while in the midst of a mental health crisis was unreliable, the ruling states.

He appealed the decision, but Wyoming's highest court denied his innocence petition, too.

A person is required to prove they "did not engage in the conduct for which he was convicted," the ruling states. There are a handful of standards a person must meet before being granted an innocence hearing.

Essentially, it must be newly discovered evidence, which is material to the case and "establishes a bona fide issue of factual innocence," the ruling states.

"Hamilton's evidence consisted only of one victim temporarily recanting her testimony, which he attempted to use to impeach [her] credibility," the ruling states.

The Natrona County District Court could have dismissed Hamilton's innocence petition without a hearing because it "directly violates the statute which requires the petition be based on more than recantation..." the ruling states.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.