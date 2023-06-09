The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Thursday that state circuit courts have jurisdiction to decide if criminal defendants charged with felonies are mentally fit to appear in legal proceedings before their cases advance to district court.

A Park County District Court judge raised the question after being made aware of an unpublished legal decision, which ruled that circuit courts are unable to determine competency or suspended proceedings for competency evaluations in felony cases, the ruling states.

Circuit courts have limited jurisdiction; they deal with misdemeanor crimes that carry a sentence of a year in jail or less.

However, a person charged with a crime such as first-degree murder will also have their proceedings start in circuit court for an initial appearance and preliminary hearing. A judge will then determine if enough evidence exists to move the case to district court.

If it appears at any stage of a criminal proceeding that there is reasonable cause to believe that the accused has a mental illness or deficiency, all further legal proceedings must be suspended, the ruling states.

The right to be competent arises from due process, the ruling states.

Wyoming’s highest court says the plain language of state statute clearly gives circuit court the right to address this.

“As we have repeatedly held that a preliminary hearing is a ‘critical stage’ of a ‘criminal proceeding,’ there can be no doubt that a preliminary hearing is a ‘stage’ of a ‘criminal proceeding,’ the ruling states.

At these hearings, a person must understand the nature of their alleged crime, consult with counsel and assist in preparing a defense, the ruling states. An individual must be in a position to fully comprehend these proceedings as part of their due process rights.

So circuit court must address competency, as it is the introduction to all criminal proceedings — even if the case will ultimately land elsewhere, the ruling holds.